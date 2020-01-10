Susan Anne Conley, age 74, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Jan. 4, 2020.
Born in San Francisco, California to the late John and Catherine Reardon. She was an active member of the Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill and was the retired Assistant Principal at Saint Henry’s Catholic School in Nashville.
Susan is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Conley who passed away this past June. She is survived by her children, Deborah (James) Shrum, Matthew (Michelle) Conley and Jennifer Conley; sister, Catherine (Gerry) Busch; brothers, Jack (Linda) Reardon and Art (Dianne) Reardon; grandchildren, Kyralynn, Balin, Jorryn, Caellum, Calliah and Kyleen; great-grandchild, Jace and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Church of the Nativity. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
