Susan Anne Pinter, age 68, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Jan. 1, 2020.
She served as the Administrative Officer for the Railroad Retirement Board in the Bureau of Information Services. She retired in 2011 after 42 years of service.
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Helen Balachowski Stankevich, and husband, Jimmy Harold Pinter. Survived by brother, Gerald (Katherine) Stankevich; nephews, Duncan (Christy) Stankevich and Stuart Stankevich; nieces, Madison and Lily Stankevich; great nephew, Damian James Stankevich; and beloved dog, Jake.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
