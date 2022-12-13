Susan Denman Evans passed away peacefully on the morning of December 12th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 74.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sue Denman.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Tom Evans; three children, Martin (Jennifer) Evans, Julie (Brandon) Dodson, and Catherine (Matthew) Alexander; 9 grandchildren, Riley, Adelyn, Sarah, Lucy, Emma, Hannah, William, Bea, and Tommy.
Susan was born in Roanoke, Alabama on July 5th, 1948, to Charles and Sue (Heflin) Denman. She was the second oldest of four brothers, Kenny (Nan), Chuck (Cathy), Tommy (Lisa), and Joel. She grew up in Titusville, Florida, when her father was working for the space program at Cape Canaveral. She attended Belmont University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Susan held a love for gardening, animals, and was an avid reader. She worked as a librarian in her later years before retiring to spend more time with family. Susan and Tom enjoyed active and adventurous travel. She enjoyed meeting monthly with her “Super Club” friends, who have been meeting for well over 40 years. More than anything Susan loved to spend time with her nine grandchildren. They were all extremely close. Susan had a great sense of humor that will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3900 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37205 with Rev. Doc. Guy D. Griffith officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service.
Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Nashville, TN
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
