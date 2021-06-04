Swepson Smith Taylor III, services will be held for Swep Taylor, 72, at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brentwood, Tennessee. Swep passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital after a brief illness. Swepson Smith Taylor, III was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on Oct. 10, 1948, to Swepson Smith Taylor, Jr. and Margaret Black Taylor. Growing up in Jackson, he graduated from Murrah High School in 1967. Swep received his bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. After completing his education, Swep and his family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1976. Swep moved to Brentwood with Claudette in 1998 and resided there until his death. Swep worked as a technical specialist for Travelers for 43 years before his retirement. He was active in the Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club, was a past member of Green Hills Civitan Club, and was a longtime supporter of the Brentwood Public Library. Swep and his wife, Claudette, were active members of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Swep was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Busher Taylor; sons, Christopher (Joely) Swepson Taylor and Leonard Rice Taylor; daughter, Jennifer Taylor Elmer (John); stepdaughter, Debbie Lassiter; stepsons, Colby Ardis, III (Carol) and Mark Ardis; 19 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Meg Taylor Puckett (Tom).
A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., Father Joe McMahan, Celebrant, with visitation occurring one hour prior to the service. A lunch will be provided to family and friends at the church followed by a graveside ceremony at Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to Holy Family Catholic Church, the Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club, or the charity of your choice.
