Mr. Talmadge Williams, age 86, of College Grove, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Oct. 13, 2020. Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Frank “Babe” Williams and Ethel Short Williams. Talmadge attended Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved fishing and dancing and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Marie Barnett Williams; daughter, Teresa Porter; and siblings, Jerry Williams, Edith Baxter and Doris Smithson. He leaves behind his loving companion, Sarah Newell; brother, Hollis (Nancy) Williams; grandchildren, Dean (Robin) Carroll, Melisa (Ish) Aranda and Nicole (Jonathan) Luu; great-grandchildren, Kayla White, Valencia Luu, Carolina Aranada, Michael (Kelsey) Carroll, Tristan (Ashleigh) Carroll, Koda Luu and Caspian Luu; great-great-grandchildren, Brayden and Kayleigh White and Talmadge Carroll; son-in-law, David Porter; and many other loving nieces, nephews and family members.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene or Avalon Hospice.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
