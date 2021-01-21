Tammy Lynn Lemay, age 51, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Jan. 17, 2021. She was a 1987 graduate of Franklin High School. Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Robert Allen King, Sr.; brother, Robert Allen King, Jr.; son-in-law, Chad Miller; mother-in-law, Linda Lemay. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Michael Lemay of Nashville, Tennessee; son, Michael Allen DeNoto of Nashville, Tennessee; daughters, Robin King of Nashville, Tennessee, Renee King of Nashville, Tennessee and Rebecca King of Nashville, Tennessee; mother, Judy Gorman King of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, William King of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Connie King of Columbia, Tennessee; grandchildren, Damien King, Sekiyah Miller, Nylesha Dean, Andre Dean, Jr., Laila Dean and Brayden Chrisman; many loving nieces, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. JJ King will officiate. Pallbearers will be Michael Lemay, Damien King, Mark Lemay, Andre Dean, Landon Lemay and Chris Craig. Memorials may be made to the Tammy Lemay Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.