Terry Dee Canada, age 64, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 2, 2020. Terry was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Carter and Peggy Dodson Canada. Owner and operator along with his family at Canada’s Radiator and Auto Service in Franklin, Tennessee. He was a licensed pilot, boat captain, loved fishing and all outdoor activities. Survived by: wife, Carole Canada; daughter, Leslie (Eric C.) Johnson; son, Daniel (Brandi) Canada; sisters, Sheila Canada and Lynn (Don) Allen; grandchildren, Annie Johnson, Ainsley Canada and Hunter Canada; and other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted noon, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Heritage Church of Christ, Buddy Victory and Steve Blackman officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.