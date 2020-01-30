Thelma Mai King Robinson, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 25, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Burton King, Sr. and Thelma Eunice Cartwright King; husband, James Allan Robinson; and son, Michael Brent Robinson; brother, Burton King, Jr. Survived by: son, Larry (Melody) Robinson and daughter-in-law, Rhee Ann Robinson; brothers, Jack King, Gene King and Robert (Barbara) King; cousin, Becky Hassell; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating. Interment, Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
