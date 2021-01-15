Thelma “Rennie” Johnson, age 75, of the Bethesda Community passed away Jan. 13, 2021. Rennie was a giving and caring person who was helpful in sitting with the elderly. Preceded in death by husbands, Lester Tomlinson and Leonard Johnson, and longtime companion, Robert “Greenie” Bob” Bennett; grandson, David Poteete; sisters, Betty Ruth Wiley, Brenda Farrar and Elaine Culbertson; brothers, David Luttrell, Jerry Luttrell, Charlie Luttrell and Sonny Luttrell; brothers-in-law, Richard Wiley and Harold Gilliam. Survived by: Tommy “Yak” Tomlinson; daughter, Cindy (Tommy) Poteete; grandchild, Patty (Patterson) Hill; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Harper Hill; sisters, Dorothy (Alton) Holt Keith, Barbara (Milton) Hicks, Linda Gilliam and Debbie (Danny) Jones; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon Luttrell, Charlene Luttrell, Darlene Luttrell Coffee, Brenda Luttrell, Gene Farrar and Richard Culbertson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg, TN. Active pallbearers will be nephews and friends. Memorials may be made to the Thelma “Rennie” Johnson Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.