Theresa Ann Otto “Terry” Randow, age 69, passed away March 30, 2021. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, she met and married the love of her life in 1974. A loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend. Terry found joy in serving those around her and there was always room at her table where she would share amazing meals, lively stories and candid wisdom with her signature wit. Guided by her unwavering faith, she was an amazing example of service to others and hoped to be a living testimony bringing more people to seek salvation through Jesus Christ.
Preceded in death by husband, John Herman Randow. Survived by: daughters, Judith (Steve) Alfano, Elizsabeth (George Hill) Randow, Sarah (Brian) Coon, Rebeccah (Woody) Hartman and Jesseh (Matthew) Smith; and grandchildren, Claire, Victoria, Gabriella, Owen, Emersen, Rosie, Georgia, Sloane, Luke and Abigail.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ward Jones officiating. A private burial will be held at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.