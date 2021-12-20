Thomas Addison (Tom) Jordan, age 70, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Tom was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Feb. 26, 1951, son of the late Alice Hume and Walter Addison Jordan. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Hume Jordan and Mike Porter Jordan. He is survived by his sister, Louise Jordan (Wallace) Beauchamp.
Tom is also survived by nieces, Jennifer Jordan (Tim) Thompson and Susan Beauchamp (Bryant) White, and nephews, Jerry Jordan, Jeff Jordan, Luke Beauchamp and Mike P. Jordan, Jr.
Tom was injured at the age of 16 in an accident on the farm. He went to rehab at Warm Springs, Georgia, and returned to graduate from Franklin High School in 1969 where he was President of the senior class. Tom graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Tennessee, Nashville in 1977.
Tom worked for the State of Tennessee, Treasury Department as an Accountant from 1977 – 2007. He was named Honorary Sergeant Arms of Tennessee Senate in 1977. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the National Geographic Society, and the Williamson County Historical Society.
Tom lived with his sister and family from 1987 until 2019 when health issues made it necessary for Tom to move to NHC at Cool Springs. The family would like to thank the staff at NHC for their good care of Tom for 2 ½ years.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Otey Hall, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend W.R. “Rusty” McCowen & The Reverend Monna Mayhall officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee. Masks are required.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in loving memory of Thomas Addison Jordan.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.