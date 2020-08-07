Thomas Edward Mole, age 82, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Winfield, Illinois, passed away July 27, 2020. Born in Gary, Indiana to the late Alfred and Faye Mole. He retired after 36 years from the Quaker Oats Company where he was a civil engineer.
Tom is preceded in death by his brother, W. Bruce Mole. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sue Schamer Mole of Spring Hill, Tennessee; son, Scott (Nicole) Mole of LaPorte, Indiana; daughter, Cindy (Bob) Forrest of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Rob Forrest, Katie Forrest, Jasmine Mole and Jace Mole.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Derek Bareman officiating.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
