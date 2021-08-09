Thomas Jackson “Tommy” Toombs, age 52, of Hermitage, Tennessee passed away July 31, 2021. Tommy was a man with many friends who never met a stranger. Talented singer, guitarist and artist. He was an amazing cook and made the best sweet tea.
Preceded in death by wife, Kathy Ryman Toombs; mother, Brenda Gail Russell Hinkle; father, Thomas Jackson Toombs, Sr.; stepfather, Bowen Hinkle; grandparents, Garlon and Dorothy Russell; aunt, Sandra Russell Short. Survived by: daughters, Summer Toombs, Amber Thomas and Kimberly McAfee; brother, Kevin Hinkle; sister, Tina Toombs; grandchildren, Jayden, Gabriel, Kingston, Kalayah, Olijah and Oasis and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Tommy Toombs Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
