Thomas Michael Bush, Sr., age 67, of Cane Ridge, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee after an extended illness. Michael was born in Lebanon, Tennessee and was retired from sales with Sunbeam Bread Company. He was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church and he enjoyed Collector Cars and Nascar. Michael loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth G. Bush Sr. and Mary E. Meader Bush, step- mother, Lucille Pierce Bush.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Joyce Russell Bush; son, Thomas Michael Bush, Jr.; brother, Kenneth Gordon Bush, Jr.; sister, Janice Elizabeth (Lloyd) Pierce; grandchildren, Cody and Bailey Bush; brothers-in-law, Garlon (Pam) Russell and Mike Russell; sister-in-law, Judy Bell; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday Jan. 24, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Bill George officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Serving as Pallbearers are Garlon Russell, Mike Russell, Kenny Hickman, Houston Russell, Kris Russell.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
