Thomas Patrick Skube II, age 49, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on May 13, 2021.
Tom was raised in Chesterton, Indiana. He attended Western Kentucky University. He was employed with Southern Land Company as Vice President of Single Family Development. Tom’s great love was for Jenny and their five beautiful children. They were the center of his world, and he was the center of theirs. He was always present and made every moment with them special. Tom was a father and husband who was enormously loved.
Survived by: wife, Jenny Leady Skube; sons, Tommy, William and Lincoln; daughters, Melinda and Megan; parents, Thomas Patrick and Margaret Rose Goetz Skube; brothers, Aaron (Debbie) Skube, Josh (Sue) Skube, Eamon (Mary) Skube, and Jon (Jenny) Skube; sisters; Roz (Dan) Davilla, Sarah (Danny) Fogarty, Emily (Barry) Croke and Abby Skube.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4 p.m., Thursday May 20, 2021 at Franklin First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.