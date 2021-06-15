Thomas Shelton “Tom” Jackson, age 81, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away June 13, 2021. Born in Lebanon, Tennessee, attended Vanderbilt and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 1961. He was a retired Sales Representative with Proctor and Gamble with 30 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with friends and family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.
Preceded in death by parents, Claude S. and Pauline Caldwell Jackson and daughter, Ronda M. Jackson. Survived by: wife, Beverly F. Jackson; daughters, Wendi Terry and Kimberly J. (Chris) Poynor; grandchildren, Wyatt D. Poynor, Andrea M. (Troy A. Wright) Farinacci and Morgan B. (Terry J. Dugay) Terry; great-grandchild, Alivia-Simon T. Farinacci; aunt, Frances Oakes and sister-in-law, Kyoko Teasley.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Dr. Vona Wilson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or charity of your choice. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
