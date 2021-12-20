Thomas “Tom” Clower Harvey, Jr., age 81, of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed away of natural causes Dec 11, 2021. He was born in Columbus, Mississippi to the late Thomas C., Sr. and Nellie Clara Downs Harvey. Tom was the epitome of a caring and service-minded son, husband, father, churchman, and friend, having never met a stranger. An Eagle Scout, Tom spent one of his most memorable life experiences as a counselor at the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. He served as a captain in the Air National Guard and graduated from the University of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Law School. Tom practiced law over 55 years, 25 in his hometown and 30 as lead general counsel for Southwestern Family and Tom James Companies, in Nashville, Tennessee where he honed his craft as a most effective and nuanced communicator and negotiator. Tom was well-respected by friends and colleagues having demonstrated a strong work ethic which he passed on to his family and co-workers in the spirit of relaxed intensity ™ , one of many phrases he coined. He was his children and grandchildren’s number one fan of all endeavors, including sporting events. Tom was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.
He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Katherine Harvey Philp and survived by his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Bryan Harvey; sons, Thomas Clower (Heather) Harvey III, Amos Harvey, John (Sara) Harvey and Grant Harvey; daughter, Mary Helen (Will) Burdell; 10 grandchildren, Graham, Bella, Annie, Gus, Beau, Amos Henry, Thomas, Booker, Theo and Briggs.
A funeral service will be held 11 am., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 with visitation one hour prior at St. Michael's Anglican Church, 105 Shiloh Rd. Gallatin, TN 37066. Internment will take place at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Anglican Church (saintmichaelsanglican.com; St. Michael's Memorials) where he served God and his neighbor according to his faith.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
