Thomas “Tom” Horner McAdams, 82, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020.
Thomas Horner McAdams was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Jasper Jordan and Grace Horner McAdams on Dec. 4, 1937. Tom went to school at West End High School. He attended Vanderbilt University, where he was initiated into Sigma Chi Fraternity. Tom retained his Spirit of Youth and continued as a Life Loyal Sig serving as a mentor and Grand Praetor of the West Tennessee Province “The Best Damn Province in Sigma Chi” from 2002-2013 mentoring Sigma Chis from Austin Peay State University, University of Memphis, Middle Tennessee State University UT Martin and Vanderbilt University. Over the years, Tom was awarded as the Nashville Alumnus of the year, received the Grand Consul’s Citation and was enshrined by the International Fraternity as a member of the Order of Constantine in 2007 for his many years of service. Tom was instrumental in the installation of Sigma Chi at UT-Martin and re-installed the chapter at Cumberland University as well as the re-installation of his initiating chapter at Vanderbilt in 1996. He was as a Realtor for Zeitlin & Company Realtors in Franklin until he retired in 2013. He was a veteran of the Air Force and TN Air National Guard.
He is preceded in death by his brother Bob McAdams and sister Connie McAdams Madsen. Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Frady McAdams; sons, Phillip Crews, Ric McAdams and C.J. Debbie; and granddaughter, Sarah McAdams
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of Flowers, Memorials may be given to Alive Hospice 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203 or Sigma Chi Foundation or any organization of your choosing in his honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.