Thomas Wayne “Tommy” Raines, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 27, 2020 while staying with his son Jim in Osawatomie, Kansas. Tommy is preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Jane King Raines. He was also preceded in death by his second wife of seven years, Elizabeth King Raines; son, Danny Moss; parents, Larry Raines and Belle Hood Raines; brothers and sisters, William “T” Raines, Mildred Wright, Mary Jo Smith, Howard Raines and Tonie Holt. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Raines Flowers and Linda Raines Solomon (Kenny); sons, Wayne Raines and German Larry Raines (Jimmy) and stepson, Edward King (Jennifer White); granddaughters, Ashley Raines and Brittany Raines; grandsons, Cody Solomon, Austin Raines, Luke Hughes and Jess Ledford (Brandy); step-granddaughter, Kelli King; great-grandsons, Nathan Hughes and Hunter Hughes; great-granddaughters, Carmon Banks and Krista Banks; great-great-granddaughter, Emmy Kelley; sister, Martha Harris; and brother, Floyd Raines.
Tommy was a friend to all and never shied away from family or friends in need. He held a great fondness for horses and the equestrian trade. He enjoyed dancing, old country music and living life to the fullest. He loved working on his dozer and spending time with his family. Tommy was blessed by God and even was given the gift of saying goodbye on facetime to his family.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Cody Solomon, Austin Raines, Luke Hughes, Jess Ledford, Nathan Hughes, Hunter Hughes, Adam McDonald and Shawn Bryer. Honorary pallbearers: Jimmy King, O N King, Dennis Cook, Wayne Cates, Earl Brewer Jr, Terry Forest, John Lemay and Brent Rodina.
Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 and one hour prior to the service Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
The family would like to thank everyone who loved our Dad and Papa. We will always carry his memory in our hearts forever and we are blessed to have known him.
