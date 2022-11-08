Tiffany Crystal Elkins, age 42 of Greenbrier, Tenn., passed away November 3, 2022.
Tiffany was a graduate of Hunters Lane High School and worked as a secretary for Two Men and A Truck. Preceded in death by mother, Cindy Lee Lloyd; brother, Brody Hughes; grandmother, Mary Irene Stephens Lloyd and uncle, Darrell Lloyd. Survived by: daughter, Kirsten Elkins; sister, Natasha Holland; grandfather, Rhyan (Mary) Lloyd; nephew, Tyler Darnall; niece, Angelina Pewitt and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Tiffany Elkins Memorial Fund. Funeral Service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made in Tiffany’s memory to Tiffany Elkins Memorial Fund.
