Toronto Fitzgerald Halliburton, age 51, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away after a short battle with cancer on June 21, 2021. Born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles Halliburton and Barbara Hicks. Toronto enjoyed traveling and loved to work with his hands. He was a skilled general contractor for more than half of his life; a skill he learned from his father. He took pride in every project he embarked on. He held-fast to the saying, “If you’re not going to do it right, don’t do it at all.” Something that he instilled into his children very thoroughly. In 2012 Toronto began his career with General Motors as a proud UAW member. He worked at the Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas, the Hamtramck plant in Detroit, Michigan and finally the Spring Hill plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Because of his big heart and contagious personality, he gained friends wherever he went. He was always willing to give a helping hand to friends and family in any way that he could. His wife often referred to him as the “problem-solver.” Toronto loved to cook, and he and his wife would host family and friends with food for the masses! He was known for his 7-up pound cake and his amazing BBQ ribs.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shanelle Halliburton; children, Deidre Halliburton, Joshua Halliburton, Christian Jones, Nicholas Jackson, Destiny Halliburton, Alexa Rushin, and Chantelle Sturdevant; grandchildren, Brooklyn Dickey-Steele, Elijah Dickey, Elizabeth Lewis, Kouri Maxwell and Khamari Maxwell; siblings, Doris Lockridge, Betty Williams (TN), Brian Jackson (AL), Edward Lemmons (Honorary), Reginald Lemmons (Honorary) and Carrie Lemmons (Honorary) (MI); mother-in-law, Janice Christian; brother-in-law, Christopher Johnson Jr; sisters-in-law, Kenyatta Hunter, Natasha Hunter and Nicole Hunter and many other loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by sister, Joyce Clayton (TN).
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Minister Janet Washington presiding. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Toronto Halliburton Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.” -Thessalonians 4:13-14
