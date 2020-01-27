Troy LaDuke, age 51, of Huntingdon, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Jan. 24, 2020. Born in Trenton, Missouri to Charles LaDuke and Brenda Caldwell LaDuke. Troy was an over the road trucker for over 30 years. He had a kind soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his father, Charles “Chuck” LaDuke and all of his grandparents; aunts and uncles, Donna (Van) Jolly, Ralph Caldwell, Karen (James) Pluff, Nancy Brimacomb and Michael LaDuke. He leaves behind his loving mother, Brenda LaDuke; siblings, Rose LaDuke and Shannon (Kevin) Duvall; niece and nephews, Katelynn Ralston and Jonathan Ralston; and girlfriend, Michelle Moore.
A memorial gathering will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Troy LaDuke Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
