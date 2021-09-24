Troy Lee Klontz, age 60 of Hampshire, Tennessee and formerly of Clairmore, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2021. Troy loved God and had faith that could move mountains. Troy was a very accomplished Steel Guitar musician, having begun his career at the ripe age of seven with his father building his first Lap Steel. His parents and siblings nurtured his talent. He began playing on stage and radio at the age of 10 with his siblings all known as the “OK Kids” and he was considered a child prodigy. He joined Roy Clark for an over the road tour at the age of 16 in Calgary, Canada. He played Steel with Roy and appeared on the TV program Hee Haw for 10 years. He went on to play with the country music duo Brooks and Dunn in 1992-2005. He also played with many other great artists such as Trent Willman, Trent Tomlinson, William Michael Morgan, Ray Scott, Rodney Lay, the Jack Daniel and the Hard Lickers and too many other well-known country acts to mention during his 43-year career. Additionally, he was a talented song writer, and laid Steel Guitar tracks for numerous artist such as Florida Georgia Line. Troy appeared on many large stages such as opening for the Olympics, Live AID, appearances on The Johnny Carson Tonight Show, and the Jay Leno Show numerous times. He also appeared on 15 ACM and 15 CMA awards shows. Recently, he settled into a beautiful life with his wife on their farm that he so dearly loved. He also enjoyed simple pleasures such as playing all of Stella Bug’s favorite Disney tracks. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he has impacted. Troy was a very loving and devoted father, husband, son, brother, friend, and band mate.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Wendy Tru Klontz; children, Skyler (Heather) Klontz and Aerial (Robert) Klontz; parents, Leonard Klontz and Margie Politte Klontz; siblings, Dar (Tammy) Klontz and Kyla (Michael) Fiegal; mother of his children, Ruthie Klontz; step-children, Lindsey (Daniel) Korrect, Chelsea (Kyle) Marlin, and Clayton (Olivia) Bradley; grandchildren, Ava Korrect, Addie Korrect, Stella “The Bug” Bradley, and Becket “Beck Man” Marlin.
There will be a visitation service held from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, and the Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Tom Toner officiating, with honorary Pallbearers, Jack Daniel Hancock, Logan Wilkerson, Lance Martin, Ronnie Dunn, Tommy Z and Wes Eytcheson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville TN.
