Tyler Joseph Bourgeois, age 30, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away June 15, 2021.
He was a 2008 graduate of Franklin High School, and he worked for Opus Luxury Cabinets in Brentwood, Tenn. Tyler's infectious smile and persistent optimism will be greatly missed. He was a kind soul who helped anyone who crossed his path, and trusted even when circumstances indicated he should be cautious. He could make you laugh when the days were dull. In his short time on this Earth, he lived life fully and did it his way. Every day was an adventure for Tyler.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Shirley Avants. Tyler is survived by his mother, Sheila (Peter) Geissler of Franklin, Tennessee; father, Samuel Bourgeois of Sugarland, Texas; brother, Trevor Geissler of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Talon Geissler of Franklin, Tennessee; grandparents, Joseph and Enola Bourgeois of Lake Charles, Louisiana; beloved dogs, Lucy and Goose; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
