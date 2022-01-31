Vera Allein Reed, age 71, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away Jan. 22, 2022. She was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Davis and Virginia Lovett. Vera was retired as a registered nurse after 48 years of service in the Franklin and Nashville area hospitals and clinics.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Batey; brother, Bobby Lovett. Vera is survived by her husband of 44 years, John B. Reed of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; son, Charles Reed of Fairview, Tennessee; daughter, Jessica Batey of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; brother, Billy (Sherry) Lovett of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Lynn (John) Croft of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Odessa Reed, Davis Reed, Jr. and Taylor Batey; many other loving family members.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Thomas Lovett will officiate. Pallbearers will be Chris Croft, Jamie Hazelwood, Charles Reed, Taylor Batey, Thomas Lovett, Joseph Lovett, Andrew Croft and Jeff Lovett. Memorials may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee or the American Diabetes Association.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
