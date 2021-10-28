Verna Mae Gregg, age 92, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away with family by her side on Oct. 16, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She will be remembered by her contagious laughter that would make anyone feel good.
She was born June 20, 1929 in Galesville, Wisconsin. Family was very important to Verna. She loved them all and could easily make any of them laugh with her sense of humor. During her life, Verna enjoyed many things such as traveling the
world with Charlie, entertaining friends, spending time with family and fishing for Marlin on El Jefe.
Thank you to the staff at Willow Springs and The Arbors for the care she received.
Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gregg; son, Mark Broadhead; siblings, Kenneth and Gloria Schmidt. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Mark (Lynette) Broadhead II, Sherry (Kevin) Kennedy, and Candi Broadhead; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Mark III, and Myles Broadhead, Casey Hawthorn, Zaidy, Kylie, William and Wyatt Kennedy. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California. Date and time TBD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
