Vicki Irene Clark passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on May 10, 2021 at the age of 69.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 30 years, Rich; daughter, Tyler; grandson, Cody; step-daughter, Shannon (John) Starr; four grandsons, Michael, Jacob, Gabriel and Daniel; sisters, Rhonda and Lisa; brother, David; many nieces and nephews.
Vicki was one of the first women in the 1970’s to transition from a traditionally female role, as a telephone operator at Southwestern Bell, into a traditionally male job as a station installer. She was promoted to management, and later held a much more technical job designing, installing and training users in call centers for large businesses. During her career, Vicki worked at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia managing the telecommunications at the swimming and diving venue. She also designed and supervised a call center installation at the pentagon in Washington, DC.
Vicki will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and loyal friend to all who knew her. She was an avid card maker and “nanny of five boys.” She was especially good at being a grandmother (Nanny) and loved spoiling each one as much as she possibly could. She also loved her dachshunds and Percy (our senior rescue dachshund) was her constant companion as her cancer progressed.
Per her wishes there will be a Celebration of Life event scheduled sometime in June or early July here in Tennessee when the Covid restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give or Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary https://ofsds.org/donate-to-old-friends-senior-dog-sanctuary/.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.