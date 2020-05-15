Victoria Popa Johnson, age 88, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away May 11, 2020 at her home. She was born in Maui, Hawaii to the late Sutero and Becinta Popa.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lodus N. Johnson; sons, Arnold Johnson, Tim Johnson and Darrell Johnson. Survived by her daughters, Faye (DJ) Huffman, Brenda (Daniel) Miller and Ranee (Wade) Robison; sister, Teddie Pacaro; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Gary Fewell and Ronnie Johnson will officiate. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Nazarene Church, 3864 Johnson Hollow Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
