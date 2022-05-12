Villa Elizabeth Campbell Hanks, age 69, of Rainsville, Alabama, passed away April 24, 2022.
An extraordinary and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Elizabeth was a passionate elementary school teacher for 35 years. She taught school primarily in Williamson County, Tennessee, but also in Alabama and Louisiana. Elizabeth influenced over 800 students in her long career and mentored many beginning teachers and principals. She was named Teacher of the Year in 2002 at Crockett Elementary in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Elizabeth is a 1970 graduate of Winfield High School where she served as the president of the Senior Honor Society and was voted Best All-Around. She earned her elementary education degree from Livingston University and her master’s degree from the University of Alabama. Elizabeth and her husband, Louis, were married in 1973 and have celebrated 48 wonderful years of sweet life together. Her commitment to her husband is best exemplified by driving a straight-shift orange VW to teach wonderful special education children in the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans in order to put Louis through seminary. Elizabeth was a member of Broadway Baptist Church, Rainsville. Previously, she and her family were members at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee, where she taught children’s Sunday School for 30 years and worked with youth for many years.
Elizabeth demonstrated a remarkable faith in Christ, served as a steadfast prayer warrior, and enjoyed working in the church. Elizabeth’s legacy was to instill this motto in her family: “Be a Blessing.” As the family historian, Elizabeth loved to research genealogy and keep records of family milestones. For all of her life, Elizabeth devoted her energies to her family and in recent years especially to her five “grands” whom she adored.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Garry Campbell; sister, Lydia Alexander and father-in-law, Louis B. Hanks. Surviving are her husband, Louis; son, Jonathan (Jamie); son, Andrew (Courtney); grandchildren, Novie, Campbell, Eliza, Levi, and Abigail; mother, Jane Campbell; brother, Stott Campbell (Janet); sisters, Phoebe Pate (Mitchell) and Sarah Smith (Jerry); mother-in-law, Margaret Hanks; brothers-in-law, Chuck Alexander, Tom Hanks and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Broadway Baptist Church, Rainsville. Gayle Haywood, retired minister, of Brentwood Baptist Church will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. at the church followed by the funeral at 2. Burial will be at the Mountain View Memory Gardens. Rainsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Backpacks of Blessings to assist children at Broadway Baptist Church, at PO Box 766, Rainsville, AL, 35986, (https://www.broadwayonline.org/). Or send donations to the UAH Foundation, Early Learning Center, Student Services Building, 319, Huntsville, AL 35899, (https://www.uah.edu/early-learning-center/donations.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.