Violet Page Allen of Spring Hill, Tennessee died June 18, 2020 at Maury Regional Hospital. Born in DeKalb County to Cee Rozias Page and Hassie Atnip Page on March 12, 1921. She was a career educator in Maury, Bedford, and Williamson Counties.
Further information on her life is detailed in her autobiography, My Life in the Hills by Violet Page Allen, available on Amazon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to “sponsor a child” to attend the Lighthouse Christian Camp, 205 Serenity Place, Smithville, TN 37166. (This camp is located on a portion of the original Atnip farm not covered by Center Hill Lake.)
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059
