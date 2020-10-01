Virgil Allen Pinkney, age 85, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sept. 29, 2020. He was veteran of the U.S. Army in the Infantry. Virgil was a retired sales representative in the cosmetology industry. He lived in Florida for many years and he and his wife moved to Franklin, Tennessee to be with family. Longtime member of First Baptist Church of Central Florida and member of The Church at West Franklin for the past four years.
Survived by: wife of 64 years, Lois E. Pinkney; daughter, Connie (David) Edwards; granddaughter, Cara Edwards; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.
Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m., Oct. 3, 2020 at The Church at West Franklin, Pastor Matt Pearson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.