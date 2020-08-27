Virginia B. Sullivan, age 71, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Framingham, Massachusetts to the late John and Ruth Bruneau.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, James Sullivan and brother, John Bruneau. She is survived by her sons, Auston Martin of Wartrace, Tennessee and Chris Sullivan of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Terri Lynne (Jeff) Patterson of Toledo, Ohio and Michelle E. (John) Ladd of Franklin, Tennessee; brothers, Robert (Sara) Bruneau of Seattle, Washington and Richard (Karen) Bruneau of Savannah, Georgia; sisters, Pat Bruneau of Savannah, Georgia, Jeanette Siglar of Sacramento, California and Barbara (Ralph) Rowe of Ft. Meyers, Florida; grandchildren, Hunter (Brandi) Martin, Caitlin (Bryon) Price, Journey Sullivan, Aaron (Kristen) Patterson, Eric (Callie) Patterson, Adam Patterson, Julia (Bryan) Tomlinson, Joey (Stacie) Corralez, Justin (Kacey) Corralez and Josh (Christina) Corralez; and great-grandchildren, Chase, Grayson, Amelia, Piper, River, Brooklyn, Ava, Josie, Arlo, Noah, Porter, Leah, Natalie and Sophia.
Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Virginia Sullivan Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
