Virginia Jo Carden, 92, of South Bend, Indiana, went home to meet her Savior Jesus in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold Dwain Carden; and two of her four sons, Guy Carden of Franklin, Tennessee (his widow, Linda Carden survives), and Dennis Carden of Nolensville, Tennessee (his widow Melanie survives); great-granddaughter, Trinity (daughter of Tammy and William Ridley); and her sister, Sue Willis (Kissimmee, Florida.) Virginia is survived by her sons, Barry Carden and his wife Vanessa of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Tony Carden and his wife Karen of Wakarusa, Indiana; 20 grandchildren and their spouses; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Virginia married her high school sweetheart, Dwain Carden on April 19, 1947. She was a longtime member and employee of Christian Center Church (Ireland Road of South Bend, Indiana). She loved the Lord with all her heart and soul, and took great delight in His service. She was a skilled traditional southern cook, a talent that came in handy raising four perpetually hungry sons. Generations grew up on her fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, and green jello salad. Though rooted in the south, “Jo” enjoyed travel, including a trip to Paris and Morocco, and frequent visits to her sister Sue. She was a true Matriarch, and loved her family dearly despite the differences in geography.
Memorial services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3300 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions can be made to Christian Center Church, 530 East Ireland Road, South Bend, IN 46614.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
