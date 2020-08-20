Virginia Ray Reid, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Virginia was born in Williamson Co. on Nov. 14, 1937, daughter of the late Dave and Allie Ray, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Paul Reid; brother, James Ray; and sisters, Lola Crouch, Daisy Crouch and Christine Edmunds. Survivors include her brother, Dave Eugene Wray, Jr.; and sisters, Mary Louise Barbon and Josephine Anderson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Theron Crouch, Mike Crouch, Zack Watkins, Zeke Watkins and Troy Coleman will serve as pallbearers. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME www.williamsonmemorial.com
