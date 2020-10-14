Vito Anthony “Tony” Ricciardi, age 89, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Vito is preceded in death by his son, Rick Ricciardi and great grandson, Cody Keith Noe. Survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer (John) McKay, Bo (Jennie) Ford, Jaime Lyn Rader (Stephanie Johnson) and Jeanie Rebecca (Aaron) Jarrell; great-grandchildren, Aiden Waller, Andrew McKay, Matthew McKay, Austin Jarrell, Jaxon Ford and Jacie Jarrell; special caretakers, Vickie and Jeff Hayes; love of his life, Norma Jean Ricciardi and special friends, Bobby and Vickie Rader, Dianne Mealer and Bill Ford.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Jim Taylor officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the graveside service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.