Vivian Estelle King Denton, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 17, 2022.
Native of Williamson County in the Boston Community. Longtime banker since 1965 where she began her career at Harpeth National Bank. She retired from Bank of America and Landmark Bank. Preceded in death by husband, Gary Denton.
Survived by: children, Karen (Terry) Cooper, Robin (Lee) Davies and Jack (Trish) Denton; brother, Joe (Brenda) King; grandchildren, Josh (Elizabeth) Cooper, Rachel Cooper, Ava Cooper, Hannah (Andrew) Rainey and Jacob Hampton; great grandchildren, Scarlett and Molly Cooper and other loving family members.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, November 21, 2022 at Sparkman Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jack Denton, Josh Cooper, Kevin Davis, Kevin Humphrey, Matt Hargrove, Jacob Hampton, Lee Davies, Terry Cooper, Joey Davis and Todd King. Memorials may be made to Sparkman Cemetery.
