Wade Arnold Savage, Jr., age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Wade was born in Nashville, Tennessee on Jan. 26, 1935, son of the late Wade and Dorine Savage.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Savage and son, Tracy Savage.
Survivors include his children, Pam (Gary) Fisher, Terry (Kelli) Savage and Kerry (Donna) Savage; grandchildren, Madison Savage, Lindsey (John) Robert and Daylon (LaVonda) Savage; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Logan.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.
