Wallace Ray Clary, age 77, a longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 4, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Wallace was born in Carlisle, Kentucky to the late Napoleon Dearing Clary and Florence Walton Clary. He was retired from Auto Sales and had been in the business for over 50 years. Wallace was an avid rescuer of dogs and his current rescues, Sydney and Marley will miss him terribly. He also loved the Auto Sales Business, Nascar racing, The University of Kentucky Basketball and The Tennessee Titans.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Alice Faye Purcell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Sue Clary of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Leisa (Greg) Peyton of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Lindsey (Kenton) Sturgill and Alex (Amanda) Peyton; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Mr. Clary’s request, there will be no services scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal shelter.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 Williamsonmemorial.com
