Wanda Adcock Martin, age 73, of Fairview, Tennessee passed away Feb. 17, 2020. She was born and raised in Williamson County to the late George Thomas and Pearl Mangrum Adcock. Wanda retired from France Corp., and also worked at Country Café in Fairview, Tennessee.
She is survived by her son, Steven (Tonya) Martin; daughters, Shellie Martin and Shelia Neeley; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Hudgins Cemetery, Don Buttrey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.