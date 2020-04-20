Wanda Lou Adams, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 17, 2020.
She was married for 65 years to her loving husband Joe Don Adams. She was a longtime member of South Main Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, First Baptist Church in Madisonville, Texas and Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by parents, Glen David Green and Dorothy Comstock Green. Survived by: her husband, Joe Adams; daughters, Teri Adams (Richard) Headen and Lisa Adams (Ed) Cook; grandchildren, Aaron (Lexi) Headen, Emma (Nash) Fleet, Anna Headen, Ali Cook and Grace Cook; great-grandchildren, Alden Headen and Rowan Headen; and many other loving family members.
A Private Family Graveside will be conducted on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jeff Bowden officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
