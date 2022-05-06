Wayne Glendon King, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 25, 2022. Glen was a native of Williamson County, Tennessee and longtime member of Garrison United Methodist Church. He retired from Jamison Bedding after several years. He also retired from Franklin Special School District.
Preceded in death by son, Jason Troy King; parents, Chester Myron and Elizabeth Estelle Marlin King; brothers, Tommy King and Bill King; sister, Billie Mae Johnson Wilhoite. Survived by: wife, Joann Whidby King; son, Tim (Melissa) King; brother, Richard (Jennie) King; sisters, Janet Elizabeth Garner and Hilda (Cary) Reynolds; grandson, Tyler Wayne (Carey) King and great grandchildren, Jack and Elle.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Amber Armistead officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Garrison United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.