Will McLeod Shockley, age 33 of Franklin, Tenn. passed away November 25, 2022. He was born in Nashville, Tenn. to his parents Charles Shockley, Jr. and Susan Weissinger Shockley. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Charles and Betty Shockley; and maternal grandfather, Horace Weissinger. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Claire Shockley; maternal grandmother Bess Weissinger; aunt, Sally (David) Thompson and their sons, Robert and Daniel Thompson; uncle, Ken Weissinger and his daughter, Jennifer Doggett; and his faithful companion, his dog Clyde.
Will attended Walnut Grove, Grassland Middle, and Franklin High and graduated from the University of Tennessee in Business-Supply Chain Management.
He was an avid supporter of Chelsea FC and all UT sports and was proud to have been able to smoke a cigar with several thousand of his closest friends on the field at Neyland Stadium after the Alabama game this year!
Will was smart, kind, empathetic to others, and fiercely loyal to family and friends. He also possessed the ability to talk to total strangers about anything and everything.
A Celebration of Life for Will be held on Sunday December 18th at 2 PM at the Cottonwood Clubhouse, 180 Cottonwood Drive Franklin, TN. 37069. All of his friends are encouraged to share their stories about Will at this time.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation or to a charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.