Willard Wayne Erwin, age 72, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Franklin, Tennessee.
Born in York, Alabama he was raised in Boligee, Alabama and attended Green County schools.
Wayne was retired and worked part time for Oak Valley Baptist Church where he faithfully served his Lord and Savior as a deacon, Sunday school member, mission team member, donut crew member and servant to many.
Wayne was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to golf, fish and at one time, played the drums in a band. He loved the beach and Alabama football.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Leanne; parents, W. G. Erwin and Willie B Coleman, and his brother Mack Erwin.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Martha Kay Erwin and his sister, Dorothy Bambarger; children, Lorri Erwin Jackson, Jason Wayne Erwin (Kathleen), Steven Randall Walk (Laura), Pamela Kay Stewart (Kevin), and 12 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Oak Valley Baptist Church, where a celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at 11 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Oak Valley Baptist Church in loving memory of Willard Wayne Erwin.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented