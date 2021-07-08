William “Bill” Duncan Smith, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Joplin, Missouri to the late Charles and Gayrite Smith. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he was a magazine publisher with Greysmith Publishing. He is preceded in death by his son, Andrew P. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Joan Smith; son, Charles M. (Marla) Smith; daughter, Karen K. (Steve) Williams; grandchildren, Robin (Alec) Interante, Brenda (Cliff) Johnson, Lauren (Ryan) Interante and Aly Smith.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. Franklin, TN 37064.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.