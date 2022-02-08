William “Bill” Howard Carter, age 71, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Jan. 28, 2022. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Member of Rolling Hills Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents. L.B. “Boots” and Ernestine Carter; wife, Carolyn Carter; brother, David Carter; sister, Kim Carter. He is survived by his son, Brandon (Carey) Carter of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; daughters, Alicia (Troy) Crawford of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee and Amanda (Aaron) Iwanciw of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Brody Carter, Caden Carter, Crew Carter, Brinley Carter, Kaylie Crawford, Kenzie Crawford, Carter Iwanciw and Abram Iwanciw.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, David Thomley officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donationsmay be made to We Heart Babies at weheartbabies.org. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
