William "Bill" Kenneth Hoch, 84, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his daughters on Oct. 23, 2020.
Born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 25, 1936, Bill was the youngest of three sons of Orion L.F. Hoch and Anna Maria (McNulty) Hoch. He graduated from Canonsburg High School and went on to play football and graduate with a degree in Engineering from Duke University. After graduating from college, Bill served in the United States Navy for a few years. In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Pat) Moore, and moved to Sacramento, California. From there, they moved to Manchester, Coonecticut before settling in Greece, New York. William worked for Eastman Kodak and then Johnson & Johnson for several years before retiring in 1998. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Brentwood, Tennessee to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, traveling, watching sports including Duke football and Duke basketball. He enjoyed attending Buffalo Bills football games for many years. After relocating to Tennessee, he enjoyed attending the many sporting events and other activities that his grandchildren were involved in. In his later years, he became an avid Bridge player. He was a member of Brentwood United Methodist church.
Mr. Hoch is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hoch; his parents; and his brothers, Orion L. Hoch and Jack Hoch. He is survived by his daughters, Heidi (Richard) Kemp of Brentwood, Tennessee and Holly Hoch of Nolensville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Katie and Max Kemp; and his nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Brentwood United Methodist Church . There will also be a Livestream of the services. No visitation will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralServices.com, 615-377-0775
