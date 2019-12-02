William “Bill” Marlin, age 88, of the Bethesda Community passed away Nov. 30, 2019.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. Following his service with the United States Navy (1951-1955) he returned home and farmed and retired from Kusan Manufacturing after 30 years of service and Myrtle’s Rabbitry after 16 years. Bill continued to raise beef cattle and enjoyed his garden. He was a member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church, Bethesda Masonic Lodge #201 and member of the Al Menah Shrine. Bill joined his brother and Lewis Mosley in a nursing home ministry to visit shut ins and shared their witness and brightening patient’s day with snacks and gum. Bill devoted his life to God, his family and his friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Judge Fleming Marlin, Sr., and Louise Tomlin Marlin; brother, Fleming Marlin, Jr.; sisters, Hazel Bradley Pruitt and Mary Louise Forton. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Reynolds Marlin; daughter, Kaye Marlin (Mike) Parks; son, Phil (Joy) Marlin; grandchildren, Gypsey Matlack, Brandie Marlin, Grant and Will Sharpton; great-grandchildren, Christian, Bryson, Layton, Baylie, Ian, Madison and Tinsley; brother, Marvin Marlin; sister, Sarah Jameson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Mary Kate Myers officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include The Coffee Drinkers at Bethesda Market and members of Bethesda United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday with a Masonic Service held at 6 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
