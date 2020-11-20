William "Bill" Riley White, age 83, of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. He was born to the late Terry Kinnard White, Sr. and Maggie Hall Pate White.
William served in the US Navy and after returning home he married his much adored, wife, Martha Jane Tomlin. They were married for 55 wonderful years until she passed in 2014. He was a devoted husband, faithful son and son-in-law, adored baby brother, and uncle as well as a friend to all who knew him. He was known for always having a smile on his face and sense of humor. He owned Madison Home Improvements before retiring. He was a hardworking, faithful Christian belonging to Hendersonville First United Methodist Church and a member of the Companion Class.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Tomlin White; parents, Terry K. White, Sr. and Maggie H. White; in-laws, Brimage and Elise Creswell Tomlin; sister, Maggie Evelyn Carlisle, (Gilman) and brother, Terry K. White, Jr. (Ann); niece, Geraldine Carlisle Adcock, brother-in-law, Robert H. Sledge, nephew, Scott Thomas; and beloved pet, Derby. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lizzie Sledge of College Grove, Tennessee; nieces, Martha (Larry) Thomas, Debbie (Marc) Michaelson and Beverly (Gary) Hicks; nephews, Mike (Pat) Carlisle, Mike (Margie) White and Ron (Cathy) White; and several great nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Kim White and J.P. for their wonderful care of Bill. Also, a warm thank you to Laura, the nurses and doctors in the CCU unit at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center who cared for Bill. A private family graveside service will be conducted in Williamson Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville or the charity of choice.
