William “Billy Ray” Floyd, age 69, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 12, 2022. He was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Charles and Betty Floyd. Billy Ray was the former Vice President of Williamson County Fence & Guardrail. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his sons, Jason Floyd of Franklin, Tennessee and Macon Floyd of Ohio; brother, Bobby (Kim) Floyd of Cornersville, Tennessee; sister, Charlene Yancy of Franklin, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.
