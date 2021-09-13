William “Bones” Allen Baker, age 62, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Sept. 10, 2021. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Herman and Geneva Baker. He is preceded in death by an infant brother and his brother, Donald Baker. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marie Baker of Spring Hill, Tennessee; daughter, Jessica Baker of Clarksville, Tennessee; son, Shane Baker of Powell, Tennessee; brothers, Michael (Ellen) Baker of Chipley, Florida, Randy Baker of Nashville, Tennessee, Danny (Mary) Parker of Dickson, Tennessee and Sterling Hurst of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; sister, Linda Villarce of Antioch, Tennessee; grandchildren, Leo, Kingston, Korra and Miles; beloved pretty bird, Charley; black cat, Bubbie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the American Eagle Foundation, P.O. Box 333, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868.
